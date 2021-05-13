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Lov Bakery Organic Vegan Jammy Shortbread Cookies 12 cookies

Lov Bakery – Organic Vegan Jammy Shortbread Cookies

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We top our “buttery” shortbread cookies with organic strawberry jam for a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth combo. These scrumptious cookies are handcrafted from scratch with the finest organic ingredients. One dozen cookies per container. Organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, egg-free, soy-free. *ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains wheat and tree nuts (cashews, coconut).* Baked goods may arrive cold. Please enjoy at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven or microwave.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Yummy in mah tummehhhhh

    I didn’t even know these were organic or vegan like I just wanted cookies and I got them and they were good so like win win
    Avedon B. - Verified buyer