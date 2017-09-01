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Lov Bakery – Organic Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
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Finally, a vegan cookie that doesn’t taste vegan! This deliciously decadent cookie is handcrafted from scratch with the finest organic ingredients, including fair trade chocolate chips. Organic, non-GMO, soy-free, nut-free, dairy-free, egg-free. *ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains wheat.* Baked goods may arrive cold. Please enjoy at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven or microwave.