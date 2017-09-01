Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Lov Bakery – Organic Vegan Banana Nut Muffin
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Our banana nut muffin is packed full of ripe bananas and California-grown walnuts and is handcrafted from scratch with the finest organic ingredients. Organic, non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, egg-free. *ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains wheat and tree nuts (walnuts).* Baked goods may arrive cold. Please enjoy at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven or microwave.
Baked goods may arrive cold. Please enjoy at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven or microwave.