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Clif Bar Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch 2.4 oz

Clif Bar – Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review

  • It wasn't liquor. Which was good

    It wasn't liquor. Which was good
    MB
    Matt B.