UWELL Caliburn G3 – 0.6 ohm Pod

Single From $ 7.50

4 Pack From $ 19.74

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Experience the UWELL Caliburn G3, a top-tier disposable vape device designed for convenience and performance. Each 0.6 ohm pod delivers a smooth, satisfying vape with consistent flavor and vapor production.



- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 900mAh

- Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable

- E-liquid capacity: 2.5 ml