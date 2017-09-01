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UWELL Caliburn G3 – 0.6 ohm Pod
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Experience the UWELL Caliburn G3, a top-tier disposable vape device designed for convenience and performance. Each 0.6 ohm pod delivers a smooth, satisfying vape with consistent flavor and vapor production.
- Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 900mAh - Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable - E-liquid capacity: 2.5 ml