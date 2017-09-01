Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
UWELL Caliburn G3 – 0.9 ohm Pod
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Experience the reliability of the UWELL Caliburn G3 with its 0.9 ohm Pod, perfect for those who prefer a smooth vaping experience. This disposable vape offers consistent performance and quality vapor production.
- Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 900mAh - Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable - E-liquid capacity: 2.5 ml