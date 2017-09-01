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UWELL Caliburn G3 0.9 ohm Pod 4 Pack

UWELL Caliburn G3 – 0.9 ohm Pod

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Experience the reliability of the UWELL Caliburn G3 with its 0.9 ohm Pod, perfect for those who prefer a smooth vaping experience. This disposable vape offers consistent performance and quality vapor production.

- Nicotine strength: 5%
- Battery: 900mAh
- Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable
- E-liquid capacity: 2.5 ml

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