UWELL Caliburn G3 – 0.9 ohm Pod

4 Pack From $ 19.74

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Experience the reliability of the UWELL Caliburn G3 with its 0.9 ohm Pod, perfect for those who prefer a smooth vaping experience. This disposable vape offers consistent performance and quality vapor production.



- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 900mAh

- Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable

- E-liquid capacity: 2.5 ml