UWELL Caliburn A2 – 1.2 ohm Pod

4 Pack From $ 17.49

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Experience the convenience of the UWELL Caliburn A2 disposable vape, designed for effortless use with a 1.2 ohm pod. This sleek device offers a smooth vaping experience, perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Each pack contains four pods, ensuring you're always prepared.



- Nicotine strength: 5%

- Battery: 520mAh

- Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable

- E-liquid capacity: 2 ml