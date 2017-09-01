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UWELL Caliburn A2 – 1.2 ohm Pod
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Experience the convenience of the UWELL Caliburn A2 disposable vape, designed for effortless use with a 1.2 ohm pod. This sleek device offers a smooth vaping experience, perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Each pack contains four pods, ensuring you're always prepared.
- Nicotine strength: 5% - Battery: 520mAh - Rechargeable: Yes, with USB-C cable - E-liquid capacity: 2 ml