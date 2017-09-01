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SMOK TFV18 – Stainless Steel Tank
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The SMOK TFV18 Stainless Steel Tank is a durable, high-capacity vaping device featuring a 7.5ml e-liquid reservoir and superior airflow control. Its robust stainless steel construction sets it apart, ensuring longevity and consistent performance. Ideal for enthusiasts seeking a reliable, long-lasting vape experience.