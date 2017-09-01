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Vaporesso XROS 4 – Sunset Neon
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The upgraded COREX tech provides a more intense flavor and a longer pod lifespan. The Pulse mode offers powerful output support. The XROS 4 comes with a 0.4Ω pod. It features 3 output modes and a screen. With the universally compatible XROS pods platform, they enhance the vaping experience.This new product also features an all-aluminum alloy unibody design, elevating its quality and providing a more comfortable grip.