Vaporesso XROS 4 Mini – Camo Silver

Single From $ 32.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The upgraded COREX tech provides a more intense flavor and a longer pod lifespan. The XROS 4 MINI comes with a 0.4Ω pod. It features 3 output modes and a screen. With the universally compatible XROS pods platform, they enhance the vaping experience.This new product also features an all-aluminum alloy unibody design, elevating its quality and providing a more comfortable grip.