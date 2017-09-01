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Newport – Non-Menthol Smooth Gold 100's
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Newport Non-Menthol Smooth Gold 100's offer a distinct choice within the Newport cigarette line. These cigarettes provide a smooth, rich flavor without the menthol kick. Each pack contains the long-lasting satisfaction of 100's, making them a standout option for smokers who prefer a non-mentholated experience with the consistent quality of the Newport brand.