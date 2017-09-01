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Newport – Non-Menthol Smooth Gold
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Newport Non-Menthol Smooth Gold cigarettes offer a distinct choice within the Newport brand lineup. These cigarettes provide a smooth, rich flavor without the menthol kick. Ideal for smokers who prefer a pure tobacco taste, Newport Non-Menthol Smooth Gold stands out for its clean and crisp smoking experience, packaged in Newport's signature style.