ZYN – Citrus 6 mg

15 pieces From $ 5.99

5 pack 15 pieces From $ 6.61

"Experience the bright and zesty flavor of ZYN Citrus nicotine pouches. Each 6 mg pouch delivers a tobacco-free nicotine experience with a burst of citrus flavor. Designed for adult users seeking a smoke-free, spit-free alternative, ZYN Citrus pouches offer convenience and discretion. Simply place a pouch between your gum and lip for a clean and satisfying nicotine hit, anytime and anywhere.



How ZYN Works:

ZYN pouches are easy to use. Follow these simple steps for a discreet nicotine experience:

1. Simply place a pouch between your gum and lip.

2. As the pouch warms, it releases nicotine, which is absorbed through your gum.

3. After about 30-60 minutes, dispose of the pouch responsibly."