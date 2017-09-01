ZYN – Citrus 6 mg
"Experience the bright and zesty flavor of ZYN Citrus nicotine pouches. Each 6 mg pouch delivers a tobacco-free nicotine experience with a burst of citrus flavor. Designed for adult users seeking a smoke-free, spit-free alternative, ZYN Citrus pouches offer convenience and discretion. Simply place a pouch between your gum and lip for a clean and satisfying nicotine hit, anytime and anywhere.
How ZYN Works:
ZYN pouches are easy to use. Follow these simple steps for a discreet nicotine experience:
1. Simply place a pouch between your gum and lip.
2. As the pouch warms, it releases nicotine, which is absorbed through your gum.
3. After about 30-60 minutes, dispose of the pouch responsibly."