Nicotine Pouch Delivery in Santa Barbara

What are nicotine pouches?
Nicotine pouches are smoke-free, tobacco-free products designed to deliver nicotine discreetly and conveniently. They’re small, white pouches placed between your gum and lip, offering a clean, spit-free experience with no lingering smell.
Which nicotine strengths are available?
Nicotine pouches come in a wide range of strengths to suit different tolerance levels. Common options include 2mg, 3mg, 4mg, 5mg, 6mg, 8mg, and 9mg. Availability depends on the brand. Whether you're easing into nicotine or prefer a stronger hit, there's a pouch to match your pace.
How do you use nicotine pouches?
Just place the pouch between your upper lip and gum. Let it sit, no chewing or spitting required. The pouch releases nicotine slowly and typically lasts 20 to 40 minutes. When you're done, toss it in the trash.
Are nicotine pouches bad for you?
While nicotine pouches eliminate the harmful byproducts of smoking and chewing tobacco, they still obviously contain nicotine. They’re generally considered a less harmful alternative for adult nicotine users, but they’re not risk-free and not intended for non-smokers, minors, or those pregnant or breastfeeding. Learn more at our blog
.