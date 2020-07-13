Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
White Claw Hard Seltzer

More By White Claw

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Beer / Variety Pack

White Claw Hard Seltzer – Variety Pack

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

It introduces a crisp and refreshing beverage that you can sip when it's time to relax. Each can offers an ideal blend of seltzer water and a clean-tasting alcohol base.

More By White Claw

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Great

    Good af
    Ryan M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Always a great addition!

    My go to beer alternative and tastes good with about anything.
    Ericka R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Refreshing and convenient

    Great flavors and works with all cuisines.
    Troy Y. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s like La Croix.... but gives you a buzz

    Just one can and suddenly you’ve consumed another. So refreshing and crisp. It’s like a fizzy fruity vodka-infused blissful drink going down the hatch.
    Eric H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Jurgen d. - Verified buyer