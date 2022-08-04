Tecate – Mexican Lager

Deliver ASAP to
A well balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean. Born on the western bicultural borderland of Baja California, Mexico, TECATE® embodies the unapologetic energy of Mexican-Americans in the USA. We are still proudly brewed in our namesake town of Tecate using the same high-quality recipe since 1944. Tecate Original is a full-bodied lager with a refreshing crisp malt flavor and a pleasant aftertaste – the way a Mexican cerveza should be.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 10 months ago
    Emer K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Michael R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Nat P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    The smoothest beer around

    The smoothest beer around
    Oscar S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good Mexican beer!

    Delivered cold which is way better than getting beer from BevMo via DoorDash.
    Daniel H.