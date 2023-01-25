Peroni Brewery – Nastro Azzurro Lager
Peroni has been the best selling Italian lager for over 150 years. Pale gold to the eyes, rich and hoppy to the nose, and slightly bitter to the taste, this premium pale lager is surprisingly smooth. 4.7% alcohol by volume.
- 5 months agoMika N. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
My favIt’s a beer you can drink all day. Crisp with a nice (almost fruity) finish.Christopher S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
NoNoKanav M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YesYumJulie B. - Verified buyer