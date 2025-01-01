Vape Delivery in Silicon Valley

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Silicon Valley? Saucey delivers in Silicon Valley between the hours of 9:00a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Silicon Valley? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Silicon Valley and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.