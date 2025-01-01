Vape Delivery in San Jose

What are Saucey's delivery hours in San Jose? Saucey delivers in San Jose between the hours of 9:00a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in San Jose? Yes, vape delivery is legal in San Jose and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.