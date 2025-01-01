Vape Delivery in Orange County

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's vape delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Orange County?
Saucey delivers in Orange County between the hours of 9:00a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is vape delivery legal in Orange County?
Yes, vape delivery is legal in Orange County and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
Are flavored vapes available in Orange County?
No, flavored vape products are banned across California. Only unflavored or tobacco-flavored options can be purchased online.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Orange County?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes, with most orders completing in under an hour. Timing may vary based on your location.