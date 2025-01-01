Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's vape delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Minneapolis?
Saucey delivers in Minneapolis between the hours of 9:00a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is vape delivery legal in Minneapolis?
Yes, vape delivery is legal in Minneapolis and throughout the state of Minneapolis. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
Are flavored vapes available in Minneapolis?
Yes. Flavored vape products are still available online in Minneapolis.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Minneapolis?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes, with most orders completing in under an hour. Timing may vary based on your location.