What are Saucey's delivery hours in Miami? Saucey delivers in Miami between the hours of 9:00a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Miami? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Miami and throughout the state of Florida. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.