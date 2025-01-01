Vape Delivery in Los Angeles

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Los Angeles? Saucey delivers in Los Angeles between the hours of 10:00a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Los Angeles? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Los Angeles and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.