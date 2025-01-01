Vape Delivery in Los Angeles

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's vape delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Los Angeles?
Saucey delivers in Los Angeles between the hours of 10:00a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is vape delivery legal in Los Angeles?
Yes, vape delivery is legal in Los Angeles and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
Are flavored vapes available in Los Angeles?
No, flavored vape products are banned across California. Only unflavored or tobacco-flavored options can be purchased online.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Los Angeles?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes, with most orders completing in under an hour. Timing may vary based on your location.