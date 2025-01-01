Vape Delivery in Chicago

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's vape delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Chicago?
Saucey delivers in Chicago between the hours of 9:00a-12:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is vape delivery legal in Chicago?
Yes, vape delivery is legal in Chicago and throughout the state of Illinois. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
Are flavored vapes available in Chicago?
Yes, flavored vape products are banned in Chicago and across Cook County. Only unflavored or tobacco-flavored options can be purchased online.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Chicago?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes, with most orders completing in under an hour. Timing may vary based on your location.