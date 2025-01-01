Vape Delivery in Chicago

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Chicago? Saucey delivers in Chicago between the hours of 9:00a-12:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Chicago? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Chicago and throughout the state of Illinois. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.