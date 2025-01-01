Vape Delivery in Boston

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Boston? Saucey delivers in Boston between the hours of 9:00a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Boston? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Boston and throughout the state of Massachussetts. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.