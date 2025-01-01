Vape Delivery in Austin

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's vape delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Austin?
Saucey delivers in Austin between the hours of 10:00a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is vape delivery legal in Austin?
Yes, vape delivery is legal in Austin and throughout the state of Texas. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
Are flavored vapes available in Austin?
Yes. Flavored vape products are still available online in Austin.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Austin?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes, with most orders completing in under an hour. Timing may vary based on your location.