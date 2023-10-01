Tobacco Delivery in New York City.

More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Ah, the City That Never Sleeps. With its iconic landmarks, Broadway shows, and diverse neighborhoods, there's always something exciting to explore in the Big Apple, and there’s always something delicious to eat (though you’d certainly be remiss if you didn’t go for a classic New York slice as often as possible). When you're in need of the perfect drinks to accompany your New York adventures, look no further than Saucey, the best alcohol delivery app. Whether you need beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, cigarettes, or vapes, Saucey delivers it all straight to your doorstep or hotel room in under an hour. A martini, a Manhattan, a Cosmo—go ahead and live it up while you’re enjoying the big city; Saucey makes it easy to get the drinks you want in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond.
Huntington
Islip
Brightwaters
Bay Wood
Mount Sinai
Riverhead
Hagerman
Babylon
Massapequa Park
Poquott
Hicksville
Calverton
Setauket
Farmingville
Baiting Hollow
Aquebogue
Middle Island
Reeves Park
Northampton
Coram
Sound Beach
Crystal Brook
Miller Place
Stony Brook
Sint James
East Setauket
Nissequogue
Patchogue Highlands
Belle Terre
Holtsville
Selden
Head Of The Harbor
Hollbrook
Port Jefferson
Old Field
Squassux Landing
Lake Grove
Medford
Huntington Bay
North Bellport
Bellport
Halesite
North Bellpoint
North Patchogue
East Patchogue
Blue Point
West Hills
Hauppage
Sayville
Bayport
West Sayville
Bohemia
Brookhaven
Ronkonkoma
Patchogue
Commack
North Babylon
Great River
Lakeland
Oakdale
Smithtown
Islandia
Deer Park
North Great River
East Islip
East Brentwood
Dix Hills
Islip
Central Islip
Village Of The Branch
Brentwood
North Bay Shore
Pine Aire
Little Plains
Half Hollow
Huntington Beach
Lloyd Harbor
South Huntington
West Babylon
Centerport
West Islip
Laurel Hollow
Wyandanch
East Northport
Bay Shore
Cold Spring Harbor
Woodbury
West Bay Shore
Heathcote
Ridgeway
Quaker Ridge
Hewlett Harbor
Island Park
Mount Hope
Bronxville Heights
Bellaire
Great Neck
Cedar Manor
Baldwin Harbor
Fairview
Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in New York City?
Saucey delivers alcohol in New York City between the hours of 9a-11:15p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in New York City?
Yes, wine and liquor delivery is legal in New York. Saucey offers a wide range of these products. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, New York does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in New York City?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

