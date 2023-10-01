More Moments To Savor. More Often.

There’s no city quite like Boston. It’s a city rich with history and home to some of the most legendary sports teams of all time (and some of the most legendary fans, but don’t tell New York we said so). It’s practically a full-time job keeping up with the Red Sox, Celtics, and Pats (#bradyforever) and the bustle of Beantown is unlike any other—which is exactly why getting alcohol delivery straight to your front door in under an hour is such a wicked smart move. Use Saucey to order drinks from local producers (ever heard of that Samuel Adams guy?) so you can kick back and relax at home, where everybody really does know your name.
Revere
Seaport District
Audubon Square
South Boston
Back Bay
Boston
Nubian Square
West Lynn
Brookline
Raddin Station
Roxbury
Wyoming
Oakland Vale
Haywardville
Greenwood
Dorchester Heights
Lindenwood
City Point
South End
Farm Hill
Cambridgeport
Beaconsfield
Inner Belt
Brickbottom
Financial District
Spring Hill
Old Cambridge
East Cambridge
Frederick Douglass Square Historic District
Beachmont
Peach's Point
Needham Corner
North Salem
Salem Neck
South Salem
West Town Landing
Little Nahant
Beach Bluff
Clifton
Marblehead Neck
Phillips Point
Cambridge
Marblehead
Nahant
North Brighton
Peabody
Salem
West End
Lynn
Swampscott
Point of Pines
Oak Island
Park Square
Waterfront
Jeffries Point
Winthrop Highlands
Larchwood
Cove Street
Mill Hill
Eagle Hill
Reservoir
Crescent Beach
Cottage Hill
Cottage Park
Court Park
Winthrop Beach
Point Shirley
Orient Heights
Winthrop
Chelsea
East Boston
West Medford
East Cambridge
Medford Hillside
East Arlington
Ten Hills
North Cambridge
Davis Square
Ball Square
Winter Hill
Coolidge Hill
Somerville
East Somerville
Coolidge Corner
Union Square
Inman Square
Lower Mills
Franklin Park
Savin Hill
Bemis
Fells
Mount Ida
Tobacco Delivery in Boston.

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Boston?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Boston between the hours of 9a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Boston?
Yes, tobacco delivery is legal in Boston and throughout the state of Massachusetts. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Massachusetts. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Boston?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

