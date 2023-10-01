More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Arlington is a city with its own distinct charm that just happens to be a stone’s throw from the Nation's Capital. And when you’re looking to unwind after a long day, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you've been searching for, helping you get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door or hotel room in under an hour. It's quick, convenient, and just what you need in order to make the most of your time in this historic city, whether you’re here for work, play, or just living life. With Saucey, enjoy the ease and simplicity of the best alcohol delivery service in the game, ensuring your favorite drinks are delivered on demand.
Valley Brook
Groveton Heights
Columbia Heights
Belle View
Arlington Forest
Lee Boulevard Heights
Bel Air
Bon Air
Mount Hebron Park
Franconia
Kathmoor
Edsall Park
Kingstown
Cardinal Forest
Offutt Village
Holmes Run Park
Fort Barnard
Columbia Forest
Barkers Crossroads
Guilford
Fair Vernon
Rollingwood
Vernondale Village
Village Of Mount Air
Chapel Acres
Pohick Hills
Accotink
Hunter Estates
Beverly Forest
Newington
Brockwood
Fairfax Park
Keene Mill Manor
Ravenwood
Windsor Estates
Springfield Station
Springvale
Monticello Woods
Yates Village
York Manor
Monticello Forest
Bren Mar Park
Lorton
Laurel Hill
Hayfield
West Springfield
Springfield
Franconia
Mount Hebron Park
Douglass Park
Villamay
Arlington Heights
Walters Woods
PennDaw
Westlawn
Malbrook
Woodland Acres
Chesterbrook Woods
Halls Hill
Brilyn Park
Radnor Heights
Ballston
Clarendon
Brandon Village
Garden City
Lyon Park
Williamsburg Village
Domininon Hills
Lincolnia
Churchill
Dover
Madison Manor
Cherrydale
Tara
Westover
Rosslyn
Overlee Knolls
Walker Chapel
Berkshire
Country Club Hills
Franklin Forest
Rivercrest
El Nido
Kent Gardens
Iroyhill Forest
Arlingwood
Chesterbrook Estates
Rose Hill
Annandale
Potomac Hills
Lake Barcroft
National Landing
Falls Church
Seven Corners
Huntington
Tobacco Delivery in Arlington.

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Arlington?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Arlington between the hours of 11a-7:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Arlington?
Yes, it is legal to get tobacco, beer, and wine delivered in Virginia. Saucey also delivers mixers, soft drinks, and a variety of snacks to any address in the city of Arlington. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Virginia. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Arlington?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

