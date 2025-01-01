What are Saucey's delivery hours in St. Louis? Saucey delivers in St. Louis between the hours of 9:00a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in St. Louis? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in St. Louis and throughout the state of Missouri. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.