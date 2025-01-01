What are Saucey's delivery hours in SF East Bay? Saucey delivers in the San Francisco East Bay between the hours of 8:00a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in SF East Bay? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in SF East Bay and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.