What are Saucey's delivery hours in Santa Barbara? Saucey delivers in Santa Barbara between the hours of 12:00p-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Santa Barbara? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Santa Barbara and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.