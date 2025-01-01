What are Saucey's delivery hours in San Francisco? Saucey delivers in San Francisco between the hours of 9:00a-1:00a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in San Francisco? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in San Francisco and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.