What are Saucey's delivery hours in Omaha? Saucey delivers in Omaha between the hours of 10:00a-8:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Omaha? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Omaha and throughout the state of Nebraska. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.