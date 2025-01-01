Cigarette Delivery in Minneapolis

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's cigarette delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Minneapolis?
Saucey delivers in Minneapolis between the hours of 9:00a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is cigarette delivery legal in Minneapolis?
Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Minneapolis and throughout the state of Minneapolis. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Minneapolis?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location. Most orders are completed within an hour.
Does Saucey offer discreet cigarette delivery?
Yes. While Saucey drivers are required to meet the recipient and verify their age, customers can add delivery instructions to make their cigarette order as discreet as possible.