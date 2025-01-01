What are Saucey's delivery hours in Minneapolis? Saucey delivers in Minneapolis between the hours of 9:00a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Minneapolis? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Minneapolis and throughout the state of Minneapolis. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.