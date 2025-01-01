What are Saucey's delivery hours in Midland? Saucey delivers in Midland between the hours of 10:00a-8:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Midland? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Midland and throughout the state of Texas. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.