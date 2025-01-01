What are Saucey's delivery hours in Kansas City? Saucey delivers in Kansas City between the hours of 11:00a-8:00p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Kansas City? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Kansas City and throughout the state of Missouri. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.