Cigarette Delivery in Houston

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's cigarette delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Houston?
Saucey delivers in Houston between the hours of 10:00a-8:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is cigarette delivery legal in Houston?
Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Houston and throughout the state of Texas. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Houston?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location. Most orders are completed within an hour.
Does Saucey offer discreet cigarette delivery?
Yes. While Saucey drivers are required to meet the recipient and verify their age, customers can add delivery instructions to make their cigarette order as discreet as possible.