Cigarette Delivery in Chicago

Common Questions
Learn more about Saucey's cigarette delivery service below.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Chicago?
Saucey delivers in Chicago between the hours of 9:00a-12:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is cigarette delivery legal in Chicago?
Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Chicago and throughout the state of Illinois. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Chicago?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location. Most orders are completed within an hour.
Does Saucey offer discreet cigarette delivery?
Yes. While Saucey drivers are required to meet the recipient and verify their age, customers can add delivery instructions to make their cigarette order as discreet as possible.