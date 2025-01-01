What are Saucey's delivery hours in Champaign? Saucey delivers in Champaign between the hours of 10:00a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Champaign? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Champaign and throughout the state of Illinois. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.