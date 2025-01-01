What are Saucey's delivery hours in Binghamton? Saucey delivers in Binghamton between the hours of 9:00a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Binghamton? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Binghamton and throughout the state of New York. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.