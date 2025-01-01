What are Saucey's delivery hours in Atlanta? Saucey delivers in Atlanta between the hours of 10:00a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is cigarette delivery legal in Atlanta? Yes, cigarette delivery is legal in Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.