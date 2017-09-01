Ultimate Provence – Rosé

750ml Bottle From $ 22.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The beauty of this wine extends from the bottle to the contents. Layers of raspberry, strawberry jam in the nose invite you to a gorgeous, yet spicy palate. A fresh wine with great acidity for food pairing, but roundness to enjoy on its own. If you only have one bottle to bring – this is the ultimate wine for any occasion.