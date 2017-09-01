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Terra d'Oro – Rosé Wine
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A complex, yet refreshing, wine that radiates a gorgeous dark salmon hue in the glass. Intense aromas of sweet red fruit are framed by intriguing hints of floral and spice notes. The palate is bursting with spicy strawberry, balanced by subtle hints of ruby red grapefruit and violets. An incredibly versatile wine, the Terra d'Oro Rosé pairs beautifully with Havarti cheese, strawberries or a smoked turkey sandwich topped with avocado. Try this lovely wine with simple, fresh picnic fare on an equally lovely afternoon.