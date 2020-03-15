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Sobon Estate Rosé 750ml Bottle

Sobon Estate – Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Nice and dry... not amazing, but good for the price

    Dry and light, but not too fruit forward which some great Roses shine from.
    Jeffrey P. - Verified buyer