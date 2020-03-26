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Wine
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Rosé
Simple Life – Rose Wine
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750ml Bottle
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$10.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.00
1 Review
3 years ago
Calm and clean
Not too sweet, dry but not too dry. Perfect for day drinking.
Melanie C. -
Verified buyer
1