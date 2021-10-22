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Rosé All Day Rosé 750ml Bottle

Rosé All Day – Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Great taste!

    Smooth & drinkable
    Maryann W. - Verified buyer