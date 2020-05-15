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Rosatello Rosé 750ml Bottle

Rosatello – Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Enjoyable

    Not too sweet but the best Rose out there.
    Genese W. - Verified buyer