Oyster Bay – Rosé

750ml Bottle From $ 12.99

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The perfect shade of Oyster Bay Rosé is produced from the delicate touch of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes, carefully selected and blended to express fruit vibrancy and delicate red berry profiles. Marlborough is recognized as one of the world’s top winegrowing regions, and rightfully so. Its combination of bright sunshine and cool climate create expressive fruit-driven wines unlike anywhere else. Pale rose in color but vivid in its ﬂavors, Oyster Bay Rosé delivers a fresh and fragrant style of wine. Fragrant summer blossom and red berry fruits, with wonderfully refreshing citrus notes and elegant texture. Pairs perfectly with summery salads, seafood, and soft cheeses.