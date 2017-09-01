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Noble Vines – 515 Rosé
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515 Rosé celebrates the enchanted time of 5:15 pm, so named by our winemakers for the time they occasionally pause from their work to enjoy a taste of this bright, delightful Rosé. Made in a dry traditional style, showcasing a bright bouquet of raspberry, watermelon and Meyer lemon. Medium bodied, with a rich mid-palate, this snappy wine has a lively start with flavors of grapefruit and strawberry, then cherry, culminating in a fresh creamy finish.